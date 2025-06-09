In what transportation officials and local representatives hail as a “major milestone,” all four lanes of the new San Benito Route 156 Improvement Project will open to all traffic on June 13.

Caltrans District 5 hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on June 7, in which local public officials celebrated the completion of the new stretch of Highway 156. Construction on the project started in 2022.

“This is a game changer for the region and a proud moment for our community,” said California State Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas, who represents San Benito County. “The SR 156 project enhances safety and mobility for local families, but also strengthens our economy by improving the movement of goods throughout the state.”

The Route 156 Improvement Project consists of two new lanes in each direction (east and west) between The Alameda and Fourth Street in northern San Benito County. The opening of all four new lanes is expected to reduce traffic congestion, improve circulation and enhance safety along the corridor, Caltrans staff said.

The busy stretch of roadway is a key east-west link connecting the region to the Central Coast, Bay Area and Central Valley.

The June 7 gathering recognized the years of planning and work that have gone into the $142-million project.

“Completion of the Highway 156 expansion is a long-awaited event for our community,” said Kollin Kosmicki, Chair of the San Benito County Board of Supervisors. “This project will drastically improve the quality of life for San Benito County families and will open more doors for local businesses to succeed.”

Binu Abraham, Executive Director of San Benito Council of Governments, noted the “milestone” is the product of a solid partnership among Caltrans, SBCOG, local agencies and community members.

“It is a testament to what we can achieve through strong partnerships and a shared commitment to building a better transportation network. We’re excited to see the benefits of this investment begin to take shape for the people of San Benito County and beyond,” Abraham said.

Caltrans District 5 Director Scott Eades added, “The delivery of this project reflects Caltrans’ core values from our commitment to safety and innovation, to putting people first and being good stewards of public resources. We’re proud to deliver a project that enhances mobility, supports economic growth and improves quality of life for all Californians.”

Caltrans said the project is expected to reduce congestion delays by 1,900 hours every day, and save more than $34 million in accident and vehicle operating costs during the next 20 years, “while generating a return on investment of over $100 million.”

Motorists will continue to see construction vehicles working on the new route’s median. That work includes landscaping and the completion of project details.