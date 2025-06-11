Watsonville Police on June 10 rounded up nearly 1,000 pounds of illegal fireworks after they uncovered a group of people, including a teenager, suspected of selling dangerous fireworks in Watsonville and across Santa Cruz, San Benito and Monterey counties.

Watsonville Police spokeswoman Michelle Pulido said an investigation led officers to a home in Hollister, where the fireworks were being stored, along with an illegal assault rifle and half a kilo of cocaine.

The case is ongoing and will be forwarded to the Santa Cruz County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

“This major bust highlights the importance of our fireworks enforcement efforts and how important your help is in keeping our neighborhoods safe by reporting illegal fireworks,” Pulido said.

WPD offered this information about what to know:

• Fines are up to $1,000 per violation

• Property owners/tenants can also be cited