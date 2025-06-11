More than 800 students graduated from Hollister High School’s Class of 2025 at the local campus June 6, and are now prepared to take their next steps in the world.

This year’s graduates have a variety of plans—from community college or university, to careers or military service. According to San Benito High School District Superintendent Dr. Shawn Tennenbaum, 304 members of Hollister’s Class of 2025 plan to attend a junior college—with Gavilan College their top choice.

Another 282 graduating seniors have committed to attending four-year universities. Among those, 162 will attend a California State University, Tennenbaum added.

A total of 13 graduates plan to attend trade schools, including South Bay Barber Institute and WyoTech. Seven have secured apprenticeships with labor organizations, Tennenbaum said.

Forty-eight graduates have said they plan to enter the workforce shortly after graduation. And 26 members of the local Class of 2025 have committed to serve in the United States military.

“No matter their interest or passion, Hollister High School offers multiple opportunities for students to grow into well-rounded individuals ready to pursue higher education, serve their country or begin fulfilling careers,” Tennenbaum said in a statement about Hollister’s graduating class.

Tennenbaum added, “Regardless of their paths, we are proud of all the graduates of Hollister High School’s Class of 2025. They have persevered through challenges, demonstrated resilience and emerged prepared for a wide variety of careers and opportunities. They are true examples that every day is a great day to be a Baler!”

Hollister High School graduates pose for the camera as they march down to the ceremony on June 6. Photo: Jonathan Natividad

Hollister High valedictorian Baron Alexandre Recht shows off his diploma as he walks down the stage at the June 6 graduation ceremony. Photo: Jonathan Natividad

Hollister High graduate Layla Borges is all smiles upon receiving her diploma June 6. Photo: Jonathan Natividad