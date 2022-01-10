good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
Representatives from Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital spoke at a Tele-Town Hall last Friday.
Apply now for Hazel Hawkins Hospital Auxiliary scholarships

Funds available for students pursuing medical career

By: Staff Report
Applications for the 2022 Hazel Hawkins Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship Awards are now available. Each year the Auxiliary awards scholarships to students who are pursuing a medical or medically oriented career.  The total amount awarded to each recipient will be at the discretion of the Scholarship Committee, says a press release from Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital.

Auxiliary members put in thousands of hours throughout the year running a thrift shop, the hospital gift shop, and organizing their annual Winter Boutique in order to fund scholarships and purchase equipment for HHMH and their Skilled Nursing Facilities.

The deadline to apply for the scholarships is April 1. 

To be eligible to apply for a scholarship, applicants must:

– Be a high school graduate (or equivalent)

– Be a resident of San Benito County for a minimum of one continuous year

– Be enrolled in a health related course of study at an accredited institution.

A complete list of eligibility rules and application packet are available on the hospital website at www.hazelhawkins.com  under the “NEWS” tab, or you can contact Frankie Gallagher in the HHH Public Relations office at 831.636.2644 for additional information.

Staff Report

