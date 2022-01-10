Apply now for Hazel Hawkins Hospital Auxiliary scholarships

Applications for the 2022 Hazel Hawkins Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship Awards are now available. Each year the Auxiliary awards scholarships to students who are pursuing a medical or medically oriented career. The total amount awarded to each recipient will be at the discretion of the Scholarship Committee, says a press release from Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital.

Auxiliary members put in thousands of hours throughout the year running a thrift shop, the hospital gift shop, and organizing their annual Winter Boutique in order to fund scholarships and purchase equipment for HHMH and their Skilled Nursing Facilities.

The deadline to apply for the scholarships is April 1.

To be eligible to apply for a scholarship, applicants must:

– Be a high school graduate (or equivalent)

– Be a resident of San Benito County for a minimum of one continuous year

– Be enrolled in a health related course of study at an accredited institution.

A complete list of eligibility rules and application packet are available on the hospital website at www.hazelhawkins.com under the “NEWS” tab, or you can contact Frankie Gallagher in the HHH Public Relations office at 831.636.2644 for additional information.