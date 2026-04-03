April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and the Hollister Police Department is reminding drivers to stay focused—and keep their eyes forward and their hands on the wheel.

Distractions like checking a phone, using the in-dash touchscreen or car phone app, adjusting the radio or eating can have devastating consequences, the department said in a press release.

“Distracted driving continues to put everyone on the road at risk,” Hollister Police Capt. Michael Paddy said. “When drivers take their eyes off the road, even for a few seconds, lives can change forever. We’re reminding our community that safety starts with each of us. Put the phone down, limit distractions and help people get home safely.”

According to the 2025 California Statewide Public Opinion Survey, nearly 71.4% of drivers surveyed said that distracted driving, caused by texting or checking a phone, was their biggest safety concern, says the press release.

In 2023, 158 people were killed in distracted driving crashes in California, a 6.8% increase from the previous year.

The Hollister Police Department will be actively looking for drivers throughout the month who are in violation of the state’s hands-free cell phone law, authorities said.

Under state law, drivers are not allowed to hold a phone or other electronic device while operating a vehicle, even when stopped at a red light, says the press release. This includes talking, texting or using an app.

Using a handheld cell phone while driving can result in a fine, and if a driver violates the hands-free law a second time within 36 months of a previous conviction for the same offense, an additional point will be added to their record, police cautioned.

Funding for Hollister PD’s distracted driving enforcement comes from a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.