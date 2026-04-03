The Community Foundation for San Benito County announced the return of its annual grant program, aiming to award more than $100,000 to local nonprofits.

The grant program is resuming after a pause last year, following feedback from local organizations about the importance of the funding. In a statement, the foundation said it reviewed survey responses from nonprofits and is relaunching the program with “renewed intention.”

The foundation noted that local organizations play a critical role in supporting families and seniors, expanding opportunities for youth, advancing health and wellness, protecting the environment and enriching community life.

Supporting the effort is a $50,000 matching gift recently pledged by a local donor, the foundation said. If the organization raises $50,000 by May 1, the full match will be unlocked, allowing more than $100,000 to be distributed in grants.

Nonprofits are encouraged to share the matching opportunity with their boards, volunteers and supporters to help reach the fundraising goal. Contributions from across the community will strengthen the broader nonprofit network in San Benito County, according to the foundation.

Details about grant guidelines and the application process will be announced soon on the foundation’s website at givesanbenito.org.