The aroma of good food and the purr of community spirit will come together as the Running Rooster Restaurant hosts a special fundraiser to support Cat Crew California, a nonprofit in San Benito County that focuses on capturing, fostering and finding homes for local feral and abandoned cats.



The popular Hollister restaurant fundraising event takes place 11am-9pm Dec. 18, at Running Rooster in historic downtown Hollister, 800 San Benito Street. Cat Crew, the local pet rescue nonprofit organization, will receive a portion of sales from Cat Crew fans dining at the restaurant or getting takeout, or even ordering home delivery, to support their mission.

The Running Rooster Restaurant is decked out in holiday cheer as they prepare for the Dec. 18 fundraising event. Contributed photo

Cat Crew volunteers will be present to answer questions and take adoption applications. Weather permitting, there may be some adoptable animals present. Attendees are invited to hold and meet with the kittens, or even to say “Psss Psss Psss” (the universally acknowledged proper greeting when meeting a cat for the first time).



Running Rooster, a local favorite since 2005, is fully decorated for the holidays and makes a cheery destination for family and friends to gather.

Featuring an all wood-fired cooking line, Running Rooster serves burgers, pizzas, chicken, tacos, salads and more. Winner of innumerable Free Lance “Best of San Benito” awards since opening, Running Rooster has a full bar and an outdoor patio, providing ample space for hosting the event.

Every year, the family that owns Running Rooster—local residents Jim Chapman and Brenda Black, along with their children—spends the day after Thanksgiving decorating the restaurant in time for Hollister’s annual Downtown Lights On Parade. New this year, diners are invited to come take a family picture with Rudolph and a 10-foot tall animatronic Bumble from the classic 1960s TV special.

Cat Crew California (previously known as Cat Crew of SBC), founded in San Benito County by local residents, also adopts out dogs and puppies in addition to cats and kittens.

Their work is foster-based, and all animals are evaluated and spayed or neutered prior to adoption. Both animals and hopeful adoptive families are carefully evaluated to ensure a good match.

In addition to fostering and adopting animals, the group also performs “TNR,” which stands for Trap, Neuter, Return—a method which recognizes that many feral cats are not suitable for adoption. TNR still helps to stabilize and reduce the feral population.

Lastly, Cat Crew can supply agricultural settings like barns, vineyards or warehouses with neutered Barn Cats—feral felines that know how to hunt rodents and can be self-sufficient. The organization is funded entirely by donations.

Sounds like a fantastic event. Hope to see you all there!

Cat Crew California can be reached at catcrewcalifornia.com. Running Rooster reservations can be made at runningrooster.com or by calling 831.634.0135.