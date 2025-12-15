Rancho San Justo Middle School hosted its inaugural Winter Wellness Wonderland event Dec. 2 with nearly 150 families in attendance.

Those families left with resources available throughout the community thanks to participation by Behavioral Health, Youth Alliance, the YMCA, Rebekah Children’s Services, San Benito County Public Health and Hollister High School.

“We are grateful for their partnerships in supporting our Rancho School community,” Principal Deborah Armstrong said.

The two-hour family-friendly gathering included a variety of activities. The fun and education included art teachers instructing on mindful coloring, a culinary teacher showing how to make trail mix at home, visitors making small vision boards and bracelets and breathing exercises taught to students when they’re in the Wellness Center.

Visitors enjoyed fresh pizza and entertainment by the school Color Guard. Rancho had its Bronco Closet (on-site thrift store) open for families.

Meanwhile, the ASB leadership students were key in helping with all the programs under the direction of school social worker Nora Dozal. She had adult support from Ms. Rivas (AP), Community Liaison Antonia Rios, school counselor Ms. Serrano and quite a few dedicated staff members.

The event concluded with a raffle, and Mr. Carlos Medina was the winner.

“We cannot wait for Winter Wellness Wonderland 2026!” Armstrong said.