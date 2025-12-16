Laughter, excitement and a few shy smiles filled a room of the library last week as families lined up for one of the community’s most beloved holiday traditions: photos with Santa. Dozens of children eagerly waited their turn to share wishes with St. Nick.

San Benito County Library staff transformed the reading area into a cozy winter corner complete with twinkling lights, festive backdrops and a Christmas tree. Volunteers helped keep the atmosphere cheerful, guiding families through the line.

For many parents, the event offered a relaxed, low-cost alternative to crowded mall photo ops.

“This is our second time coming,” said Jessica Nkwuo who was there with her husband Chikezie and 18-month-old daughter Mia, who was a bit frightened of Santa.

“She was much better the first time, probably because she didn’t really know what was going on,” Chikezie said.

Santa, settling into a comfortable couch, took time with each child listening to wish lists, offering gentle encouragement to the hesitant ones and posing for snapshots that families will tuck into holiday cards and scrapbooks.

Eight-year-old Noah Pohyer was the first visitor. He happily sat next to Santa. When ole St. Nick asked what he wanted for Christmas, he said he “wants his family to have a great Christmas.”

Library officials said the annual event has become a cherished part of their winter programming, drawing families from across town and introducing many to other youth services offered throughout the season.

“This has been one of our great traditions families love,” said Juan Perez, program coordinator.

As families bundled up to head home, children clutched candy and a little extra holiday cheer—the kind that comes from a simple moment with Santa in a place built on imagination.

From left, the Nkwuo family, Chikezie, Jessica and little Mia, sit with Santa Claus at the San Benito County Library. Photo: Robert Airoldi