Rancho San Justo Middle School is proud of its students who embrace positive behavior, respect and integrity on campus. The site showed that appreciation at its annual PBIS Luncheon held Dec. 10.

Like other sites in the Hollister School District, Rancho San Justo focuses on the Positive Behavioral Interventions & Support approach. According to the Center on PBIS, the model “is an evidence-based, tiered framework for supporting students’ behavioral, academic, social, emotional and mental health.”

The school hosted its annual PBIS Luncheon where each teacher from the school chooses a student—who exemplifies the PBIS model—to have lunch together.

The school had tables laid out for the teachers and students who sat across from one another, holiday decorations and music playing, and a taco lunch prepared by the Student Nutrition Department.

It was all part of the school showing appreciation for efforts to exemplify the site’s commitment to PBIS and the Bronco Pride motto, Principal Deborah Armstrong said.

Armstrong said teachers picked students not based on academic performance, but those who have shown positive growth with behavior and have exhibited a high level of integrity on campus. She said many of the students have been in her office for one reason or another, but they’ve made “great strides” at improvement with behavior.

The principal congratulated students as they ate and conversed with teachers.

“I always say I’m a proud principal and I’m especially proud of you,” she told them.

Board President Jan Grist, Trustee Cathy Toste, Superintendent Erika Sanchez and Director of Student Nutrition Patty Cattoor helped to serve the students and teachers. There are about 30 Rancho teachers who chose students while TAs were invited as well, amounting to about 45 students in total.

Grist called them “model students” while serving the line of attendees. She said the event shows students they can enjoy school and have positive interactions with teachers.

“Whenever we can celebrate students in such a giving way, it is the best thing we can do to encourage them that school can be fun,” Grist said.

Armstrong noted how Assistant Principal Samantha Rivas brought the idea to Rancho two years ago. Rivas mentioned the event had a “Cookies and Cocoa” theme, while she and Armstrong served those treats as well.

“It’s my favorite event of the year,” Rivas said.