November 24, 2021
Photo courtesy of San Benito County Arts Council
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Arts Council to celebrate new space

Exhibit, dinner part of Dec. 3 events

By: Staff Report
The San Benito County Arts Council is celebrating its new space with an open house, exhibit and pick-up dinner on Dec. 3.

The public is invited to check out the new Art Depot at 35 Fifth St., Suite D, located in the historic Train Depot in downtown Hollister.

The Arts Council moved out of the Annex at 217 Fifth St. in the summer as the building was being sold, with the new owner planning to convert it into an office or retail space, said Executive Director Jennifer Laine.

“The train depot has so much character and has the feeling of a true cultural center,” Laine said. “The space was beautifully renovated by the owners of Oasis Gym for Women, and we couldn’t have been more fortunate to connect with them, as they decided to close the gym permanently in September.”

The two-story facility will offer indoor and outdoor learning, meeting, office and exhibition space beginning the first week of January.

To celebrate the move, the arts council will present its Small Works exhibition and art giveaway on Dec. 3 from 5-7pm.

The Small Works exhibition features original artworks, no larger than 7-by-9 inches, created and donated by more than 30 local artists and includes paintings, ceramics, jewelry, prints and more. 

The event will also include a beer tasting by event sponsor Brewery Twenty Five.

In addition to viewing the work, supporters and art lovers can win a piece of art by making a donation and selecting the artwork of their choice. For every $5 donation, donors will be entered into a drawing to win one of their favorite pieces. Winners will be announced the week of Dec. 6. Supporters can also view the art and enter the giveaway at the online exhibition page. To make other arrangements for in-person viewing, email [email protected].

The Small Works Exhibition & Art Giveaway is part of the Arts Council’s end-of-year Art of Giving campaign that raises funds in support of arts programs for local youth. 

Other Art of Giving events include the Art of Eating: Pick-Up Dinner for the Arts, also taking place at the Art Depot on Dec. 3.

This farm-to-table event will consist of a family-style, pick-up dinner prepared by local chef Becky Herbert of the Farmhouse Café.

The winter-themed dinner features locally-sourced, organic food and produce and will be available for pick-up at the Art Depot.

Dinner tickets are limited and are $50 per dinner for two or $100 per dinner for four. Ticket sales end Nov. 26. Tickets must be purchased prior to the event.

For information, visit sanbenitoarts.org.

Hollister artist Donna Lopez’s work is part of the San Benito County Arts Council’s Small Works exhibition.
Staff Report

Support Your Local Newspaper
