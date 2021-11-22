good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
November 22, 2021
Emergency workers deal with a crash Saturday on the overcrossing to Highway 1 at Riverside Drive in Watsonville.
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Man killed, two others injured in head-on crash

Hollister men involved in Watsonville incident

By: Tarmo Hannula
A 20-year-old Salinas man died and two Hollister men were injured in a head-on crash on the Riverside Drive Highway 1 overcrossing in Watsonville on Saturday afternoon.

Sam Courtney of the California Highway Patrol said the man was driving a 1997 Chevrolet Cavalier west on Riverside Drive crossing over the highway when it veered out of its lane and smashed into a 2004 Ford Freestar minivan just after 2pm.

Firefighters from Watsonville and Cal Fire used the Jaws of Life to pry their way into both vehicles that sustained major damage. 

The driver of the Chevy was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The 27-year-old man who was driving the Ford minivan, and his 19-year-old male passenger—both out of Hollister—suffered moderate injuries, Courtney said.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash, which is still under investigation.

Tarmo Hannula

Support Your Local Newspaper
