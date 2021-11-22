Three family members of retired HPD sergeant shot in Colorado

The Hollister Police Department’s extended family suffered a violent tragedy over the weekend when the sons of a retired sergeant were shot at a skate park in Colorado Springs—killing one of the children, according to authorities.

Recently retired Hollister Police Sgt. Ray Celano notified the local department about the tragedy the night of Nov. 20. Celano’s adult nephew was also shot and killed in the incident.

Celano had relocated to Colorado Springs, Colo., in October to be closer to family, Hollister Police said in a press release. He received word the night of Nov. 20 that two of his children and his adult nephew had been shot.

About 7:14pm, Celano’s sons Dominic, 14, and Dylan, 12, were skateboarding at Memorial Skate Park, located at 1315 East Pikes Peak Ave. in Colorado Springs. They were with their adult cousin—Celano’s nephew—when a shooting occurred at the park, police said.

Dominic was killed by the gunfire, police said. Dylan—Celano’s middle son—suffered major injuries from multiple gunshots. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he underwent emergency surgery, according to police.

Dylan has since been stabilized, but he is in critical condition.

Celano’s adult nephew was also shot and killed in the Nov. 20 incident, police said. News reports from Colorado identified the adult as Gage Celano, 23.

At the time Hollister PD sent out a press release Nov. 21 about the shooting, Colorado Springs police had not identified or arrested any suspects. The Colorado Springs Police Homicide Unit is investigating.

Dylan would have turned 15 on Nov. 29, Hollister Police added.

“Our department family is reeling from this devastating news and we are heartbroken,” says the statement from Hollister PD. “Our hearts ache for the entire Celano family. We cannot commit adequate words to the pain we feel. We ask the Hollister community to join us with their thoughts and prayers for Dominic, Dylan’s recovery, and the well-being of the entire Celano family.”

The Hollister Police Officers Association is in the process of reaching out to its members to help the Celano family with any financial assistance they might need in the wake of the tragedy.

Colorado Springs Police Department Lt. Jim Sokolik confirmed the number of victims, including the deaths of an adult and a juvenile in relation to the Nov. 20 shooting. He said the department isn’t releasing any additional details— including whether any suspects have been identified—while the incident is under investigation.