June 11, 2021
WINNING ART High school artists submitted art projects shown here in the San Benito County Office of Education annual arts showcase on Feb. 15. 2018 file photo
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Arts Council’s benefit dinner returns July 18

Proceeds benefit arts programs in San Benito County

By: Staff Report
The San Benito County Arts Council will present its fifth annual Art of Eating: A Farm-to-Table Benefit for the Arts. 

The four-course, plein air dinner prepared by local chefs Becky Herbert of Farmhouse Café and Louie Roybal of Louie’s Smokey Trails will take place from 5-8pm on July 18 at Paicines Ranch.

This year’s event will feature locally-sourced foods, beer by Brewery Twenty Five, local wines, music and a live performance by San Jose Taiko. 

Tickets are limited and are $100 per person or $700 per table for eight. Ticket sales end July 12. 

All event proceeds will benefit arts programs throughout San Benito County. 

Guests are encouraged to bring their own artistic plates.

Tickets can be purchased online at sanbenitoarts.eventbrite.com or at 831.636.2787. For information, email [email protected]

Staff Report

