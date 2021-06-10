Work to begin soon on San Benito County road projects

Crews will soon begin working on three road projects and a bridge replacement project in unincorporated San Benito County.

The county’s Resource Management Agency announced this week that notices to proceed have been issued for the projects, which will cost a total of $12.3 million.

The projects are:

– Best Road from State Route 25 to John Smith Road will undergo a full reconstruction, according to a press release from the county. The $1 million project will be funded by road impact fees collected at the landfill—specifically, a $1 per ton fee collected on all waste received at the John Smith Road facility.

– Fairview Road from Rosa Morada to McCloskey will receive a full reconstruction. The $2.4 million project will also be funded by the road impact fee collected at the landfill.

– Teichert Construction has received a notice to proceed for a road stabilization project in the 5000 block of Southside Road. The $2.3 million project will be funded by Measure G. Work consists of installing sheet piling to stabilize the road. Construction will require a lane closure for most of the summer, and residents are encouraged to plan for traffic delays.

– Construction on the $6.6 million Hospital Road bridge project is set to begin in the coming days. This project is funded by the federal Highway and Bridge program, and is expected to be completed by the end of the summer.