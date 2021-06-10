Police: Hollister man arrested after vandalizing cars, making threats

Police arrested a Hollister man one recent afternoon after he vandalized several vehicles and threatened to kill his neighbors, according to authorities.

About 1:50pm June 6, Hollister Police officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Western Court on a report of a man waving a knife around. The man was allegedly stating he was going to “kill someone,” says a press release from Hollister PD.

The man had also reportedly been vandalizing vehicles and other property with the knife, police said.

Shortly after arriving, officers located a man who matched the description provided by witnesses. The man was identified as Ernesto Alonso Ayala Flores, 32, of Hollister, authorities said.

Ayala Flores was still armed with the knife as he walked toward a residence, police said. Officers negotiated with the man, attempting to deescalate the situation and gain his compliance.

Ultimately, Ayala Flores complied with police commands and was taken into custody without further incident, police said.

Upon further investigation, officers found that Ayala Flores was in possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.

Hollister Police were familiar with Ayala Flores from previous recent contacts. Local officers had arrested him four times in four days for his alleged involvement in a series of crimes around the City of Hollister, police said.

Ayala Flores was booked at San Benito County Jail on suspicion of exhibiting a deadly weapon at an officer, making criminal threats, two counts of felony vandalism, one count of misdemeanor vandalism and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.

Officers requested his bail be set at $200,000, due to “increasing violent behavior” he had presented to the community in recent days, police said. A local judge granted the higher bail amount.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Hollister PD at (831) 636-4330, or the anonymous WeTip line at (800)78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.