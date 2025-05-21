City of Hollister and San Benito County authorities this week completed a cleanup of the San Benito River that resulted in the removal of tons of garbage and debris, including vehicles, mattresses, shopping carts and a boat.

The riverbed had become a site of illegal homeless encampments that had created public safety, environmental and health concerns. The cleanup of those encampments has been more than six months in the making, with San Benito County authorities last year dedicating $350,000 to the effort—not only to remove debris, but also to reach out and offer services to the unhoused people who have inhabited the makeshift riverbed camps.

On May 15-17, the City of Hollister’s police department, code enforcement and public works staff led a coordinated cleanup operation aimed at restoring a heavily impacted section of the San Benito riverbed, says a press release from the city. The three-day operation was completed in partnership with the county as well as local environmental and public safety organizations.

The operation targeted the removal of hazardous materials, debris and abandoned vehicles from portions of the dry riverbed located in the Hollister city limits and in the unincorporated county.

The operation resulted in the removal of significant debris and garbage, according to the city, including: seven vehicles; nine dismantled vehicles, two of which were stolen cars; nine bicycles; one boat; 11 mattresses; 31 shopping carts; more than eight large trash bins full of garbage, debris and metal parts.

During the operation, crews worked carefully to clear contaminated and hazardous materials, including human waste, the press release said. Outreach staff worked with unhoused people encountered during the cleanup, to offer access to housing, addiction recovery and mental health services. Services were accepted by some of the individuals.

“This was a necessary and carefully coordinated operation to help restore the health of our waterways while showing compassion to those in need,” Hollister Code Enforcement Supervisor Sgt. Matt Weiss said. “Keeping our rivers clean isn’t just about aesthetics—it’s about protecting our drinking water, wildlife and community health.”

Follow-up efforts in coordination with the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office will focus on monitoring and maintaining the cleared area and working with social services to provide ongoing assistance to those in transition, the city said.

“We want to thank the multiple people and organizations that assisted in this endeavor such as: Hollister Public works personnel, county social services departments as well as the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office and the Hollister Code Enforcement Division,” the press release says.

The county board of supervisors approved a resolution adopting an encampment cleanup police in October 2024. The policy lists a number of goals and rationale for the policy, including safety of pedestrians, motorists and the greater public; protecting natural resources; maintaining county facilities such as streets and parks; promoting public health; sanitation and cleanliness; and preventing the accumulation of garbage.

The county’s $350,000 cost to clean up the encampments and offer services includes a full-time sheriff’s deputy tasked with working with local unhoused people and identifying areas to target for the removal of garbage and debris.