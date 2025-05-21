Sanchez makes president’s list

Jenifer Sanchez, of Hollister, was named to the Southern New Hampshire University president’s list for the spring semester. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the president’s list.

Royston earns academic honors

Lilia Royston, of Hollister, was named to the Utah Tech University dean’s list for the spring semester. To qualify, students had to attain a 3.5 to 3.89 GPA and complete at least 15 credits.

Chorale joins jazz band

San Benito Oriana Chorale will join with Pacific Pop ‘N’ Jazz Band to present “It’s Showtime!” at 7:30pm May 23; 7:30pm May 30; and 3pm June 1. All performances will take place at Christ Fellowship Church, 2066 San Benito Street in Hollister.

Music from stage and screen, and the “Great American Songbook,” will be featured in this joint concert, including songs from “Guys and Dolls,” “The Lion King” and “Wicked.”

Songs on the program range from lyrical and inspiring to fun and lively.

San Benito Oriana Chorale has been singing in San Benito County since 1986. Membership is open to all who love to sing and provides great musical training.

Tickets for the spring concerts are $25 for adults, $15 for students and free for age 12 and younger. Tickets are available at Postal Graphics, 1760 Airline Hwy, Suite F, in Hollister and at the door.