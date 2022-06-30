Author’s latest novel is set in Hollister

Aromas author Joyce Oroz’s latest novel, “Gone with the Winfield,” takes place in Hollister.

This is the 13th installment of Oroz’s “Josephine Stuart Mystery Series.” The novels can be read in any order.

The new book explores the parks, businesses and fictional people of Hollister. The family Oroz focuses on has a mother, father and three sons who all love to ride their motorcycles at Hollister Hills Recreational Park. The mother is ill and dies, and shortly after that, the youngest son, Jerry, is presumed dead from a motorcycle ride in Colorado.

Jerry’s devastated father, Wally, then spends the next 10 years alone, living in a forested area of the Hollister Hills park.

Josephine befriends Wally, and later travels to Colorado to discover the truth behind Jerry’s death.

“Gone with the Winfield” is available on Amazon.com.