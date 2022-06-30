good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
75.3 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
July 1, 2022
Article Search
New novel by Joyce Oroz
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Author’s latest novel is set in Hollister

By: Staff Report
32
0

Aromas author Joyce Oroz’s latest novel, “Gone with the Winfield,” takes place in Hollister.

This is the 13th installment of Oroz’s “Josephine Stuart Mystery Series.” The novels can be read in any order.

The new book explores the parks, businesses and fictional people of Hollister. The family Oroz focuses on has a mother, father and three sons who all love to ride their motorcycles at Hollister Hills Recreational Park. The mother is ill and dies, and shortly after that, the youngest son, Jerry, is presumed dead from a motorcycle ride in Colorado.

Jerry’s devastated father, Wally, then spends the next 10 years alone, living in a forested area of the Hollister Hills park.

Josephine befriends Wally, and later travels to Colorado to discover the truth behind Jerry’s death.

“Gone with the Winfield” is available on Amazon.com.

Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

Hollister PD: Extra officers out to enforce fireworks

Staff Report -
Authorities are reminding residents that all fireworks that fly...
High School Sports

Hollister High senior Rylee Roberts fit to be crowned rodeo queen

Emanuel Lee -
During the ceremony to award California’s top high school...
Economy

Hollister Cannery Club grand opening scheduled for July 9

Staff Report -
Twin Oaks, a new resort-style gated community for active...

SOCIAL MEDIA

4,205FansLike
150FollowersFollow
1,119FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Hollister PD: Extra officers out to enforce fireworks

Hollister High senior Rylee Roberts fit to be crowned rodeo queen