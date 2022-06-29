Hollister Cannery Club grand opening scheduled for July 9

Twin Oaks, a new resort-style gated community for active adults age 55 and older, will celebrate the grand opening of its new clubhouse, The Cannery Club, on July 9 in Hollister.

The Cannery Club is described in a press release as a “luxurious” clubhouse with a swimming pool and soaking spa, bocce and pickleball courts, yoga, fitness center, culinary and art studios, lifestyle programming and other amenities.

The grand opening will take place 11am to 2pm July 9 at 2071 Red Oak Drive. “Guests are encouraged to discover the community’s unique philosophy of active adult living during this daytime event and will be able to tour the club and model homes,” says the press release.

Twin Oaks Hollister, developed by homebuilder Marty Miller, is a gated community in southeast Hollister with 168 single-story homes, says the press release. Units are two to three bedrooms and range from 1,579 to 2,011 square feet.

Prices start at the high $700,000s, says the press release.

“The Cannery Club at Twin Oaks is a gathering place at the heart of the community,” the release continues. “The amenity-rich private club is where neighbors can come together for weekly new and engaging social, educational and wellness activities.”