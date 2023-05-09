good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
May 10, 2023
A group of comic book fans sits in front of Bill's Bullpen Baseball Cards and Comics on Fourth Street in downtown Hollister after receiving their free comics for Free Comic Book Day on May 6. Photo: Juan Reyes
NewsBusinessLocal NewsCommunityFeatured

Bill’s Bullpen draws big crowd for Free Comic Book Day

Shop hands out more than 2,400 comics 

By: Juan Reyes
It was another busy afternoon for Bill’s Bullpen Baseball Cards and Comics owner Bill Mifsud, who handed out a little more than 2,400 comic books at this year’s Free Comic Book Day on May 6.  

Mifsud said he thought they were up against the wall because the Great San Juan Bautista Rib Cook-Off and the Beer and Wine Stroll in downtown Hollister were coinciding. 

However, the turnout was beyond his expectations, hosting people from different cities including Gilroy and Morgan Hill who found out about the event through the Comic Shop Locator Service website.

“We got some people that came from out of town, which was great,” he said.

The Marvel comics such as Spider Man and Venom or the Avengers were the two that were sought after the most. 

Mifsud—who has been hosting the annual event for the past 22 years—offered a pair of independent comic books in The Fabulous Freak Brothers and the Umbrella Academy that people were looking for, as well.

Mifsud said he enjoyed watching the kids as they sat on the ground next to the light pole in front of the shop at 207 Fourth Street to read their free comic books.

“Reading is fundamental,” he said. 

One parent pulled Mifsud aside to tell him that their son has a difficult time reading in school, but that he enjoys reading comic books. 

Mifsud said if this is the way to get kids to read then he feels like he’s accomplished something.

“I just want to drop the mic and walk away,” he said.

The longtime comic book and sports memorabilia shop owner also gets a kick out of seeing children’s faces when they turn the corner from East Street onto Fourth Street to see the superheroes in person.

Bill’s Bullpen Baseball Cards and Comics invited some special guests to take photos with comic book fans on Free Comic Book Day. Photo: Juan Reyes

This year Misfud invited Mario of Super Mario Bros., Spider Man, Sonic the Hedgehog, Pikachu and a pair of Star Wars characters including an Imperial stormtrooper.  

Misfud had the idea of bringing in other superheroes such as Wolverine or some of the scarier villains but he doesn’t want to frighten the kids. 

Instead, he goes with what’s popular and sells at his store such as Sonic cards and Super Mario Bros. books. 

Mifsud said he plans to continue the tradition of having the freshest free comics ready for that first Saturday of May. 

“We’re going to be having Free Comic Book Day whether it’s the Kentucky Derby or the Rib Cook-Off, the Burning Man or the Hollister wine stroll, we’re here first,” he said.

Bill’s Bullpen Baseball Cards and Comics shop on Fourth Street in downtown Hollister had a face painter for guests who showed up on Free Comic Book Day on May 6. Photo: Juan Reyes
Juan Reyes

