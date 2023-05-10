Sippin’ and strolling through downtown Hollister

Taking an afternoon stroll in downtown Hollister took on a whole new meaning last weekend as hundreds of beer and wine enthusiasts tuned in for the 11th Beer and Wine Stroll event on May 6.

Hollister Downtown Association Event Manager Teri Escamilla said they had positive feedback from guests who strolled up and down San Benito Street with their bag full of treats, including an eight ounce commemorative glass used to sip on some of the finest hops and fermented grapes the area has to offer.

“A few years ago, one of our stops told us that it was like watching adults go trick or treating,” she said.

But instead of candy, the 500-plus guests went on a stroll featuring 21 stops that offered local beer such as Code 3 Brewery and Pinnacles Brewing Company, and wine from De Rose Winery in Hollister.

The tour included new businesses such as Tuxedo Styles and Ella Boutique and LDA Help Inc., which added their names to the list. The Community Foundation for San Benito County Women’s Fund—which featured Brewery 25—was also a new stop this year.

“They’d like to be on the stop because that gives them an opportunity to have over 500 people drop in on their door,” Escamilla said.

Also in the mix were local eateries such as La Catrina Mexican Grill (Modelo), Las Micheladas Bar & Grill (Lagunitas), Johnny’s Bar & Grill (Brewery 25) and Paine’s Restaurant (Guglielmo Winery).

A large number of guests stood in line inside of Ohana Shave Ice to get a taste of what Suncoast Nut House Brew had to offer during this year’s Beer and Wine Stroll in downtown Hollister on May 6. Photo: Juan Reyes

Escamilla said they particularly like to pair up with the restaurants because they already have a health permit, and it helps keep the responsibility of the alcoholic beverages being consumed.

The event had food vendors in the past but it turns out people just want to get their party on and don’t want to stop.

“They’ll take a little bite if it’s offered at a stop,” Escamilla said.

Escamilla said they’re planning a second beer and wine stroll on Aug. 26. It will not be quite as big as last week’s event but they plan to incorporate some type of art element.

Escamilla has been on deck for 10 of the past 11 strolls, which she believes has grown due to word of mouth of the people who have attended. They’ve had tickets sold from as far away as Sacramento and Los Angeles.

“It’s really progressing in that respect with word of mouth,” she said.

Escamilla said they’re attempting to promote the downtown businesses and their goal is to keep them vital.

“It’s their moment to shine,” she said. “If we can kind of keep working with new businesses to be able to offer the Stroll as a stop to them, then they can have a good first impression of people coming into their business for the first time.”