On Sunday, April 16, we decided to drive Hwy. 25 to observe wildflowers. Stopping at Safeway for a few items, I was at the checkout when I dropped my wallet and all the coins landed on the floor.

I started to pick them up when two very considerate people, who were also customers, came to my rescue picking up every coin. All I could do was thank them sincerely—and I did.

In my opinion, Hollister residents are simply kind.

Kathy Mann

Watsonville