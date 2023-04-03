good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
55.2 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
April 3, 2023
Article Search
Associate Pastor Karl Tolentino blesses a motorcycle as it passes through an arch of palm branches April 2 outside Sacred Heart Catholic Church, during the 30th annual Top Hatters Bike Blessing event. Photo: Michael Moore
NewsBusinessLocal NewsCommunityFeatured

Blessed for travel

Hundreds attend 30th annual Top Hatters Bike Blessing in Hollister

By: Michael Moore
13
0

More than 500 bikers from San Benito County and beyond had their motorcycles blessed by local clergy members at the 30th annual Top Hatters Bike Blessing event April 2 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hollister. 

Event chair and longtime Top Hatters member Robert Poelker, also known as “Sideshow,” said the cool, overcast weather likely kept the crowds down for this year’s Palm Sunday blessing. Past bike blessings have drawn more than 1,000 motorcycles, riders and passengers to the event that has become ingrained as a local tradition over the years. 

“People come down here (from out of town) for the bike blessing. It has a lot of nostalgia for Hollister,” said Poelker, who has been a Top Hatters member for 27 years. 

Gathering and socializing in the church parking lot and surrounding streets prior to the blessing Sunday morning, motorcyclists made crosses and other designs out of palm reeds, before attaching them to their vessels. Inside Sacred Heart Church, Elvis impersonator Rick Torres sang traditional hymnals, including “Amazing Grace,” before pastors conducted a short Palm Sunday service. 

For the bike blessing, bikers and their passengers lined up before they rode slowly through two arches made of palm branches in the church’s rear parking lot, as Father Rudy Ruiz, Associate Pastor Karl Tolentino and Pastor Diva Roxana splashed their motorcycles with holy water—a gesture intended to protect the bikes and their riders as they continue on the road. 

Poelker, who has chaired the annual Bike Blessing for Top Hatters for more than 20 years, said the event is held on Palm Sunday because of the day’s significance in Christian faith. As Palm Sunday marks Christ’s return to Jerusalem to crowds waving palm branches, Polker said, “Here come the bikers to get their palms in Hollister.” 

Poelker said he scheduled Torres to perform as a special treat for the 30th annual Bike Blessing this year, to provide “something different for the community to enjoy.” The King impersonator sang some more after the blessing at Grillin & Chillin Alehouse in Hollister, where many of the bikers gathered after the events at Sacred Heart. 

Notably absent from this year’s Bike Blessing was Rev. Ardyss Golden, a longtime San Benito County pastor who died Jan. 9. Golden participated in the Top Hatters event for more than 20 years, leading the annual Palm Sunday service and blessing the bikes with holy water. 

Poelker noted how “special” it was to hear Torres sing “Amazing Grace” during the Palm Sunday service, as the hymnal was Golden’s favorite song. 

“She was a very big part of the Bike Blessing,” Poelker said.

Motorcyclists traveled to Hollister from throughout the region April 2 for the 30th annual Top Hatters Bike Blessing at Sacred Heart Church. Photo: Michael Moore
Top Hatters club member and Bike Blessing Chair Robert “Sideshow” Poelker greets Associate Pastor Karl Tolentino after more than 500 motorcycles were blessed at Sacred Heart Catholic Church April 2. Photo: Michael Moore
Elvis impersonator Rick Torres sings at Sacred Heart Catholic Church April 2, before the annual Bike Blessing events take place in the parking lot outside. Photo: Michael Moore
Michael Moore
Michael Moore is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a reporter and editor for the Morgan Hill Times, Hollister Free Lance and Gilroy Dispatch since 2008. During that time, he has covered crime, breaking news, local government, education, entertainment and more.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Massive snowpack good news for drought, but flood concerns grow

Staff Report -
The latest statewide snowpack measurement from the California Department...
Business

County releases pre-approved ADU plans 

Staff Report -
San Benito County and global architecture firm CallisonRTKL are...
Community

Maze Middle School efforts lead to progress

submitted -
Maze Middle School has made substantial improvements with prior...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
272FollowersFollow
1,092FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Massive snowpack good news for drought, but flood concerns grow

County releases pre-approved ADU plans 