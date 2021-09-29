good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
September 30, 2021
—Photo by Erik Chalhoub
Local News

Booster shots available in San Benito County

CDC updates third shot guidelines

By: Staff Report
A third Covid-19 booster shot is available for certain individuals in San Benito County who are previously vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine. Those previously vaccinated with Pfizer should receive a booster shot if they are: age 65 and older; long-term care residents; or age 50-64 with underlying medical conditions or at increased risk of social inequities (including communities of color and other inequities), says a press release from San Benito County. 

Those who may consider receiving a booster shot include those age 18-49 with underlying medical conditions; age 18-64 who are at increased risk of exposure to Covid-19 due to their occupation or institutional setting. 

No booster shot recommendations have been made yet by federal health officials for people who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines. 

Vaccine appointments can be made through http://myturn.ca.gov

Support Your Local Newspaper
