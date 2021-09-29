Booster shots available in San Benito County

A third Covid-19 booster shot is available for certain individuals in San Benito County who are previously vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine. Those previously vaccinated with Pfizer should receive a booster shot if they are: age 65 and older; long-term care residents; or age 50-64 with underlying medical conditions or at increased risk of social inequities (including communities of color and other inequities), says a press release from San Benito County.

Those who may consider receiving a booster shot include those age 18-49 with underlying medical conditions; age 18-64 who are at increased risk of exposure to Covid-19 due to their occupation or institutional setting.

No booster shot recommendations have been made yet by federal health officials for people who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Vaccine appointments can be made through http://myturn.ca.gov.