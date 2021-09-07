good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
September 7, 2021
Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital has a second testing site directly across the street at 930 Sunset Drive in Hollister. Photo: contributed
Local News

Covid-19 test site moves to HHMH Community Health Center

OptumServe to close site at veterans building as of Sept. 12

By: Staff Report
The local OptumServe Covid-19 testing site will move to the Hazel Hawkins Community Health Center as of Sept. 12, according to San Benito County officials.

The testing site’s new address is 930 Sunset Drive, Building 2, Suite B, directly across the street from Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital.

Hours of operation, starting Sept. 12, will be 7am to 7pm, Sunday through Thursday.

The OptumServe testing site was previously located at the Veterans building in Hollister.

“Testing continues to be an important public health practice in preventing the spread of Covid-19,” says a statement from county officials. “Testing of all people and of all ages, including those who have no symptoms, who show symptoms of infection such as trouble breathing, fever, sore throat or loss of sense of smell and taste, and those who may have been exposed to the virus will help prevent the spread of Covid-19.”

A positive test early in the course of the illness enables individuals to isolate themselves—reducing the chances that they will infect others and allowing them to seek treatment earlier, likely reducing disease severity and the risk of long-term disability or death, according to authorities.

As of Aug. 26, there have been 6,636 Covid-19 cases reported in San Benito County, according to data from the county’s Health and Human Services Agency. Sixty-five county residents have died with Covid-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

San Benito County’s current case positivity rate is 20.5 per 100,000 residents.

The county’s data also shows the vast majority of reported weekly cases are among unvaccinated residents. For the week of Aug. 15-21, about 20 cases of Covid-19 cases were reported among vaccinated people, while more than 80 of those testing positive were among the unvaccinated.

Flu and Covid-19 vaccinations are available at no cost in San Benito County by appointment or drop-in. Appointments can be made by calling 888-634-1123, or visiting the state’s online vaccination website, myturn.ca.gov.

