As of Aug. 11, there have been 767 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in San Benito County. The local death count remains at four, according to county officials.

Confirmed cases include patients who have since recovered and those who are deceased.

The data from the Public Health Services’ latest community newsletter shows that 9,714 patients have been tested for the novel coronavirus locally. Of these, 8,920 have tested negative and 700 patients have recovered from the virus.

Of the 767 positive cases of Covid-19, 105 patients are in the 0-17 age group; 433 are in the 18-49 age group; 157 are in the 50-64; and 71 are age 65 or older.

In California, there have been 561,911 total cases reported, and 10,359 deaths from Covid-19.