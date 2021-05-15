Vaccine now available for ages 12 and up in San Benito County

Young residents of San Benito County age 12 to 15 can now receive Covid-19 vaccinations provided by Pfizer BioNTech.

Multiple vaccination sites throughout the county can accommodate the newly approved age group, according to a press release from San Benito County staff. Parents, legal guardians and emancipated youth can schedule appointments for juveniles age 12 to 17 to receive the Pfizer vaccine online at https://myturn.ca.gov/.

Appointments can also be made by calling California’s Covid-19 hotline at 1-833-422-4255 starting May 20.

The expanded eligibility comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup recommended May 13 that the Pfizer vaccine is safe and effective in protecting youth ages 12 to 15 from severe illness, hospitalization or death due to Covid-19.

On May 10, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) amended the Pfizer vaccine’s Emergency Use Authorization to allow administration for 12- to 15-year-olds, following clinical trials that proved it safe for this age group with only non-serious side effects like fatigue and headache.

“San Benito County Public Health Services will continue its expansive efforts to ensure equitable access to vaccine for those communities hardest hit by Covid-19,” says the press release from the county.

The county’s Public Health Services Department is partnering with schools and other community organizations to establish vaccination clinics in San Benito County that have experienced disproportionately high rates of Covid-19 cases, and the Public Health Service’s robust outreach efforts will continue with this expansion of eligibility.

The state MyTurn vaccine scheduling website also includes information about local vaccination sites in San Benito County.