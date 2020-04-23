The Damm family got the OK from the San Benito County Planning Commission on April 15 to operate a winery as well as wine and beer tasting room at 3028 Cienega Road.

The property consists of an 11-acre vineyard and 4,500-square-foot building, which would be used to process wine and beer, as well as an outdoor patio area adjacent to the building.

Adam Damm said the family has been on the property for 25 years, and said the business would boost agricultural tourism in the county.

“We think this would really benefit the county,” he said.

Chamber conducting survey

The San Benito County Chamber of Commerce wants to hear from businesses on what their needs are during the COVID-19 shelter-in-place order.

The chamber has set up a survey at tinyurl.com/yd74t7s5.

For information, call or text chamber CEO Michelle Leonard at 831.245.6044.

Gavilan’s business classes grow

Gavilan College’s free business classes enrolled more than 20 Spanish-speaking workers in the spring, the college announced.

In 10 three-hour classes, students learn basic accounting, basic marketing, business plan development, identifying costs, generating revenue and assessing market competitors. The program, in its fourth year, has sponsored classes in Hollister and recently started one in Gilroy, which transitioned to online during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The program, now in its fourth year, is a partnership between Gavilan and El Pajaro Community Development Corporation. The college recruits students through efforts such as outreach to businesses that employ Spanish-speaking individuals.

Send business news to Erik Chalhoub at [email protected]