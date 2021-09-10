Catholic Charities to provide $17K in rent assistance to San Benito residents

With the recent receipt of grant funds from local organizations, the nonprofit Catholic Charities announced it has $17,041 available to provide emergency rental assistance services to residents of San Benito County impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Catholic Charities Diocese of Monterey announced in a press release that it received $7,041 from the local board of the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, which is part of the Federal Emergency Management Assistance. Catholic Charities also recently received $10,000 from the Community Foundation for San Benito.

The funds will be used for eligible San Benito County residents who have been unable to pay rent due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition, Catholic Charities will provide financial literacy training to those served by the grants.

“We are grateful to receive these generous grants and partner with the local EFSP board, Community Foundation and United Way of San Benito County to support our neighbors,” said Angela Di Novella, executive director of Catholic Charities Diocese of Monterey. “This funding comes at a critical time when the eviction moratorium is about to expire and many local families are currently facing homelessness because their income was impacted during the pandemic. They will now get a chance to recover and regain their stability.”

San Benito County residents in need of assistance can schedule a pre-screening for eligibility by contacting Resource Specialist Jocelyn Sanchez at 831.649.7379 or [email protected]

Catholic Charities has maintained an emergency rental and utility assistance program as one of its core programs since 1984, says a press release from the nonprofit. For information or to make a donation, visit catholiccharitiesdom.org.