An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.8 struck early Tuesday in the Diablo Mountain Range near the nexus of San Benito, Monterey and Fresno counties, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The 12:38am quake was centered 16.4 miles northwest of Coalinga and 31.9 miles northeast of King City in a remote corner of northern Fresno County. The location is about 120 miles south of San Jose.

There are no immediate reports of any injuries.

Copyright © 2021 Bay City News, Inc.