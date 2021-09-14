good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
65.9 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
September 15, 2021
Article Search
Hazel Hawkins
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Hazel Hawkins names Vogelsang interim CCO

New admin brings extensive career to Hollister

By: Staff Report
29
0

Barbara Anne Vogelsang has joined Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital as Interim Chief Clinical Officer, according to a press release from the Hollister hospital. She began serving in her new role on Sept. 7. 

Barbara Anne Vogelsang

Vogelsang is an experienced healthcare executive with a career spanning more than 20 years in a variety of for-profit and not-for-profit organizations that include community based hospitals and major medical centers, says a press release from HHMH. She has a “passion and commitment” to quality, patient safety, employee engagement, physician/team collaboration, operational efficiency and leadership development. 

“I look forward to working with Barbara as HHMH’s interim CCO and I am pleased that she is part of the executive team,” said Steve Hannah, HHMH CEO. “I already appreciate her enthusiasm and experience that she brings to her role.” 

Vogelsang earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from University of Louisville, Louisville, KY, a Master of Science degree in Nursing from Duke University, Durham, NC and a Master of Business Administration from University of Phoenix, San Jose, CA. 

“I am very excited to be a member of the team at Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital. I look forward to contributing to the on-going success of the organization!” Vogelsang said.

Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Letter: Why the USA is so divided

submitted -
I was intrigued by a story I came across...
High School Sports

San Benito girls golf team a program on the rise

Emanuel Lee -
Now in her sixth season as the coach of...
Local News

Hollister council has second thoughts about flag policy

Michael Moore -
The Hollister City Council is getting closer to scrapping...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Salinas Valley Tribune
Scotts Valley Press Banner
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Letter: Why the USA is so divided

San Benito girls golf team a program on the rise