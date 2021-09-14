Hazel Hawkins names Vogelsang interim CCO

Barbara Anne Vogelsang has joined Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital as Interim Chief Clinical Officer, according to a press release from the Hollister hospital. She began serving in her new role on Sept. 7.

Barbara Anne Vogelsang

Vogelsang is an experienced healthcare executive with a career spanning more than 20 years in a variety of for-profit and not-for-profit organizations that include community based hospitals and major medical centers, says a press release from HHMH. She has a “passion and commitment” to quality, patient safety, employee engagement, physician/team collaboration, operational efficiency and leadership development.

“I look forward to working with Barbara as HHMH’s interim CCO and I am pleased that she is part of the executive team,” said Steve Hannah, HHMH CEO. “I already appreciate her enthusiasm and experience that she brings to her role.”

Vogelsang earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from University of Louisville, Louisville, KY, a Master of Science degree in Nursing from Duke University, Durham, NC and a Master of Business Administration from University of Phoenix, San Jose, CA.

“I am very excited to be a member of the team at Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital. I look forward to contributing to the on-going success of the organization!” Vogelsang said.