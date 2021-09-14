good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
65.9 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
September 15, 2021
Article Search
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

CalFire awards $705K for controlled burns in San Benito County

Grant is part of statewide fire prevention programs

By: Staff Report
21
0

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection has awarded nearly $138 million in local fire prevention grants, and a portion of the funds will be used in San Benito County to reduce carbon emissions by conducting prescribed burns.

As part of CalFire’s 2020-21, California Climate Investments program, the Regents of the University of California was awarded $705,023 to spend on fire prevention activities in San Benito County, according to a press release from CalFire.

“This project plans to reduce CO2 and particulate matter emissions by implementing prescribed fire as management tool, where this treatment is meant to reduce the risk of uncontrolled wildfire spreading and significantly impacting local resources,” reads CalFire’s description of the grant funds that landed in San Benito County. “Because prescribed fire is planned, the activities described in this grant proposal will reduce greenhouse gas emissions when compared to an equivalent size wildfire within a range of at least 18 to 25% less CO2 and particulate emissions.”

CalFire’s statewide $138 million grant program aims to support California’s strategy to reduce the size and severity of wildfires, says the press release. The funds have been distributed to 105 local fire prevention projects throughout the state, and will be spent over the next three to five years.

“This year, wildfires have once again been extremely severe and damaging, which only highlights our continued need to perform more community-based fire prevention projects,” said Chief Thomas Porter, CalFire director. “Our wildfire and forest strategy includes funding these types of fire prevention projects to reduce the severity of wildfires and harden our communities.”

Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Letter: Why the USA is so divided

submitted -
I was intrigued by a story I came across...
High School Sports

San Benito girls golf team a program on the rise

Emanuel Lee -
Now in her sixth season as the coach of...
Local News

Hollister council has second thoughts about flag policy

Michael Moore -
The Hollister City Council is getting closer to scrapping...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Salinas Valley Tribune
Scotts Valley Press Banner
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Letter: Why the USA is so divided

San Benito girls golf team a program on the rise