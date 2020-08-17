The July 12 structure fire on San Benito Street that destroyed five businesses and left four firefighters injured was caused by electrical infrastructure in the building.

A press release from the Hollister Fire Department says the fire could have been ignited by any of the following possibilities:

– Outdated electrical outlets throughout the structure;

– Nails from years of remodeling (possibly intruding on electrical wires);

– Rodents chewing on wires;

– Seismic movement.

“Hollister Fire investigators in collaboration with a tri-county Arson Task Force began working to determine the origin and cause of the fire,” reads the press release. “After a detailed and thorough investigation, Hollister Fire Department has determined that the San Benito Street fire cause was electrical in nature.”

The July 12 fire started burning about 3:19pm on the 400 block of San Benito Street. Fire crews from San Benito County, Santa Cruz County, Santa Clara County and Monterey County assisted in extinguishing the blaze.

The fire ultimately completely destroyed the 3,900-square-foot commercial retail building. Five businesses— Mi Casita Multi Servicios, Design Line & Granger Printing, New Image Salon, Aristotle Insurance Agency and Mary’s Flowers—were displaced by the fire.

Four firefighters suffered minor injuries while battling the blaze, according to authorities.