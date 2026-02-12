The San Benito County Chamber of Commerce announced this week that Christina Reyes is named the new interim chief executive officer.

Reyes was appointed unanimously by the chamber board of directors. The chamber said in an announcement that Reyes’ appointment marks an “exciting new chapter” in the business organization’s leadership.

“I believe strongly in the role the chamber plays as a connector, advocate and trusted resource for our business community,” Reyes said. “I’m honored to step into this role and remain committed to supporting our members, our partners, and the long-term vitality of San Benito County.”

Reyes is a Hollister native and an alumna of Hollister High School. She has been active in the local chamber of commerce since 2022, and began serving as a chamber ambassador in 2023.

She steadily took on expanded leadership roles, including head ambassador, board member, ambassador chair, executive board secretary and, now, interim CEO.

Chamber officials said Reyes has become known for her hands-on approach, collaborative mindset and “unwavering focus on strengthening small businesses,” says the chamber’s announcement. She remains involved in regional economic collaboration and small business advocacy, engaging with economic and community partners across San Benito County to support efforts that strengthen local businesses and promote long-term economic vitality.

As a small business owner herself, Reyes brings firsthand understanding of the opportunities and challenges facing local entrepreneurs, the chamber said. That perspective informs her leadership and reinforces her commitment to ensuring the chamber remains responsive, practical and member-focused.

“We are happy and proud to welcome Christina into this role, we are excited about the fresh perspective and momentum she will bring,” said Chamber Board Chair Maria Cid.

Chamber Board Vice Chair Eduardo Navarro added, “Her passion for San Benito County, her entrepreneurial spirit, and her dedication to our members make her the right leader at the right time.”

Reyes will lead the chamber with the support of Membership & Administration Coordinator Jodi Nava.

In the same announcement, the chamber also extended its thanks to former CEO Kendra Baron. “During her time as CEO, Kendra brought energy, strategic direction and a strong commitment to advancing the business community,” says the chamber’s statement. “From signature events to forward-thinking initiatives, her contributions have made a lasting impact. We sincerely wish Kendra continued success on her new professional endeavor and in this next chapter.”