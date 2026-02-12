Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital has expanded its Women’s Health Services by introducing Katherine Volpe, MD, to support women’s health in San Benito County.

Dr. Volpe recently joined the HHMH medical staff, adding the specialized field of Urogynecology or “female urology” which treats disorders of the female pelvic floor, says a press release from HHMH. She is a fellowship trained Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery specialist and a board-certified gynecologist.

Dr. Katherine Volpe

One in three women will have issues with urinary leakage, bowel control or pelvic organ prolapse during their lifetime, says the press release. Despite how common these issues are, women are often hesitant to discuss them with their physician.

Volpe understands the sensitive, personal nature of these conditions. Though most pelvic floor conditions are not dangerous to a woman’s health, they can have devastating impacts on a woman’s quality of life, HHMH said. There are a wide variety of evaluation and treatment options.

“I’m honored to guide my patients through their many options from holistic and complementary therapies to minimally invasive surgeries,” Volpe said.

Volpe joins Dr. James Lilja, Gynecologic Oncologist, and Dr. Elaine Lee, a General Surgeon specializing in benign breast disease and breast cancer care

The HHMH Women’s Health specialists are located at the Hazel Hawkins Primary Care and Surgical Specialty Center located at 930 Sunset Drive, Bldg. 1, Suite C.