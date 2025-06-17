The San Benito County Chamber of Commerce and Foundation will honor local people, businesses and organizations Sept. 20 at their 104th annual Awards Dinner.

The purpose of the “Man and Woman of the Year” awards is to recognize residents of San Benito County who serve as role models for continuous and outstanding role models for the community. The purpose of business-related annual awards is to honor businesses and entrepreneurs in the community that have shown creativity, overcome obstacles and provided stellar customer service, says a newsletter from the chamber.

This year’s full list of award winners is:

• Woman of the Year: Mary Ann Barragan

• Man of the Year: Andrew Barragan

• Large Business of the Year: Swank Farms

• Small Business of the Year: Greenwood Chevrolet

• Entrepreneur Business of the Year: Mad Pursuit Brewery

• Nonprofit of the Year: VFW 9242 and Honor Guard

• Agriculture Business of the Year: Apricot King

• Service Business of the Year: Advantage Truss

• Green Business of the Year: Margot’s Ice Cream Parlor

For more information about the awards dinner, including ticket and sponsorship info, visit the chamber’s website at sanbenitocountychamber.com/.