The Community Foundation for San Benito County recently hired Shannon Chastaine as its new Director of Development and Donor Services. With a career dedicated to fostering relationships, advancing meaningful causes and aligning donor passions with impactful giving, Chastaine brings a wealth of experience and heart to this key leadership role, the foundation said in a press release.

Chastaine’s background spans education, the arts, digital media and healthcare—with a consistent focus on engaging community members, cultivating philanthropic partnerships and demonstrating impacts.

Her passion for empowering people and enhancing quality of life aligns closely with the foundation’s mission to strengthen San Benito County through strategic philanthropy and lasting partnerships.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Shannon to our team,” said Kathy Johnson, interim CEO of the Community Foundation. “Her proven track record in development, donor stewardship and collaborative leadership will be invaluable as we continue to grow our impact and deepen our connection with the community.”

Shannon has held key roles at Notre Dame High School, Sutter Health, the Trey McIntyre Project, BlogHer/SHE Media and BaseCamp Girl, says the press release. At Notre Dame, she helped raise endowment funding to ensure the organization’s sustainability, spearheaded a record-breaking parent campaign, and strengthened scholarship giving programs.

At Sutter Health, Chastaine led efforts that sustained giving through a period of complex organizational change; and while at the Trey McIntyre Project, she led the grant management and reporting, helping to secure long-term funding.

Chastaine’s ability to pair compelling storytelling with data-driven strategies has consistently led to stronger donor engagement and increased philanthropic support, says the press release.

“I’m honored to join the Community Foundation and begin this new chapter in beautiful San Benito County,” Chastaine said. “I look forward to getting out into the community, meeting the people who make it special, learning about the many organizations doing meaningful work and supporting the efforts that are making a difference here.”