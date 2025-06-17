Millions of people in cities and towns throughout the nation joined the “No Kings” protest on June 14—a crowd that included several hundred protesters in southeast Hollister.

The event was organized in 2,000 cities in the U.S. to protest President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, and as a counter-demonstration to the $45-million military parade he was holding in Washington D.C. to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the formation of the Army—and his birthday.

In Hollister, protesters gathered at the corner of Highway 25 and Tres Pinos/Sunnyslope Road.

Thousands more protesters gathered at “No Kings Day” protests in cities nearby, including Gilroy, Santa Cruz, Watsonville and San Jose.

According to news reports, more than 5 million people across the country participated in “No Kings” protests.