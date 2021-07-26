Child dies in July 24 traffic collision

An 11-month-old boy died in a three-car pileup collision in northeast San Benito County Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.

About 1:20pm July 24, California Highway Patrol received a call reporting a traffic accident on Highway 156, just west of Pacheco Creek Drive.

Officers arrived at the scene of a three-vehicle collision. Investigators determined that a 2019 Freightliner tractor trailer was traveling west on Highway 156 when the front of the vehicle collided into the rear of a 2020 Toyota Corolla, says a press release from CHP. The force of the impact caused the Toyota to collide with the rear of a 2021 Volvo, which was in front of the Toyota.

The Toyota and Corolla were slowing down at the time of the accident in anticipation of stopped traffic ahead, police said.

There were four occupants inside the Toyota, including an 11-month-old boy who suffered fatal injuries due to the collision, according to CHP. The child’s residence is listed in the press release as Waterford.

The 20-year-old driver of the Toyota was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, according to authorities. Also injured were a 24-year-old passenger and a 65-year-old passenger of the Toyota. Both were transported to a hospital as well.

Police do not think drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.