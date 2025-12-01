Police are investigating a suspicious incident in which an 11-year-old child was found unresponsive in Hollister, authorities said.

Officers from the Hollister Police Department on Nov. 27 responded to an emergency medical call at 350 Miller Road, where the unresponsive child had been found, the PD said in a press release. The child was treated on scene by paramedics and later transported to a local hospital.

Police said they are continuing to investigate and gather evidence to determine additional circumstances surrounding the incident. As of the afternoon of Dec. 1, police had not released more details about the incident.

Anyone who observed anything unusual at 350 Miller Road, or has information about the incident, can call Hollister Police at 831.638.4331. Information can be provided anonymously by calling WeTip at 800.78.CRIME.