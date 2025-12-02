A series of earthquakes struck an area between Salinas and Hollister on Thanksgiving, with the largest measuring magnitude 4.0, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The sequence began at 12:10pm on Nov. 27, when a magnitude 2.7 earthquake was recorded south of San Juan Bautista, according to the USGS.

Meanwhile, a magnitude 3.9 followed at 1:38pm, and the largest quake, a magnitude 4.0, occurred at 1:57pm. Shaking was reportedly felt as far away as Half Moon Bay, San Francisco and Novato in Marin County

The epicenters were located about three miles south of San Juan Bautista, in the region between Salinas and Hollister, according to USGS data. The earthquakes were recorded at a shallow depth of about 5.1 miles.

Reports submitted to the USGS indicated light shaking was experienced in the immediate epicentral area. Weak shaking was noted as far north as San Francisco and other parts of the Bay Area.

There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries from the earthquakes.

Other parts of the region have experienced seismic activity in recent days. On Nov. 26, a magnitude 4.0 struck the Gilroy area, followed by at least two aftershocks.

USGS data notes that this area of California commonly experiences earthquake swarms, and many events occur at shallow depths, making them more strongly felt at lower magnitudes but over limited distances.