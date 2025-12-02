With holiday mailing and shipping ramping up, the United States Postal Service gave Hollister an up-close view of local letter carrier Ed Smith’s efforts to connect with small businesses and other customers.

On Nov. 29, which was Small Business Saturday, the USPS invited members of the local media to follow Smith on the “last mile” of his route, including a delivery to Bene gift shop on San Benito Street.

Smith and other letter carriers nationwide are key to maintaining the USPS’s ongoing connections to its customers, the USPS said in a press release.

“Small Business Saturday is all about shining a light on the local shops, makers and entrepreneurs that keep our communities strong,” said USPS District Manager Aron Jones. “The Postal Service is proud to be their shipping and marketing partner—especially during the holidays, when reliable, affordable delivery matters more than ever.”

Hollister Post Office Letter Carrier stops at Bene during his route on Nov. 29. Photo courtesy of USPS

Smith has worked as a letter carrier for more than 40 years. Smith begins each day sorting mail and packages, then loading the vehicle and reviewing the day’s route before heading out to deliver holiday cards, online orders and business shipments to homes and storefronts throughout downtown Hollister.

“As a carrier I know the importance of connecting commerce across the nation and it starts with our local small business,” Smith said. “Free sturdy boxes, stamps and package pickup are all convenient options for our local businesses to utilize and save the stress this busy holiday shipping season.”

Bene owner Kathina Szeto said the USPS has online tools that customers can use at home or their workplace that make it easier to ship and receive deliveries. One of these tools is Click-N-Ship, an online shipping platform that lets businesses pay for and print labels at home or in the shop, access lower commercial shipping rates, order free supplies and schedule free package pickup.

“Click-N-Ship is so convenient for me as a small business,” Szeto said. “We can enter our packages any time during the day and then our local carrier will pick it up along with our regular deliveries. It makes my life so easy as a small business.”

Other services and tools offered by USPS include:

• USPS Connect Local (where available): Helps small businesses offer affordable, expected same-day and next-day delivery to nearby customers using USPS’s local carrier network.

• Every Door Direct Mail (EDDM): A simple way to send postcards, menus or flyers to every address in a chosen neighborhood or ZIP Code to promote sales, events and new locations.

• USPS Marketing Mail tools and business support: Resources to help businesses create direct mail campaigns, reach new customers and integrate mail with digital marketing.

Local entrepreneurs can learn more at USPS.com/smallbusiness or by visiting their local post office and speaking with a USPS representative.