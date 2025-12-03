A $450,000 grant from the David and Lucile Packard Foundation will support ongoing efforts to bring more housing to San Benito County and the Monterey Bay Region.

The grant was recently awarded to the Monterey Bay Economic Partnership, which cites housing as one of its top priorities that is “deeply connected to its mission of economic health and quality of life in the region,” says a press release from MBEP. The grant will fund housing-related programs for two years in Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito counties.

“Adequate and affordable housing is essential to economic development, deeply entwined with economic health and workforce stability,” said MBEP President and CEO Tahra Goraya. “Housing is the scaffolding that keeps businesses here and allows them to expand, the foundation that allows individuals to grow professionally and invest in their communities. We appreciate this critical investment from The Packard Foundation.”

Since the launch of its housing initiative in 2016, more than $50 million in new investments have been leveraged over a decade to help build affordable homes in the region.

MBEP works closely with builders, investors, local governments and community members, and has been a leading advocate in the region for projects that support the housing needs of the region’s agricultural, hospitality/tourism and healthcare workforce, says the press release.

“The David and Lucile Packard Foundation’s investment helps our team continue to push for large-scale housing production solutions to meet the needs of our dynamic and growing regional workforce,” said MBEP VP of Community Development Matt Huerta.