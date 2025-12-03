The holiday season officially rolled into town Saturday night as an estimated 8,000 people lined the streets for the 35th annual community Christmas parade, a sparkling procession of lights, music and hometown pride.

With families bundled in blankets and children waving eagerly from the curb, the community’s parade with more than 70 entrants made its way through downtown Hollister Nov. 29, marking the start of the holiday season.

Jesse Ruiz, store manager at Hollister ACE Hardware, prepares to glue paper cups to the store’s “Christmas in Hawaii” float before the 2025 Lights On Celebration parade Nov. 29. Photo: Robert Airoldi

This year’s Lights On Celebration parade theme was “The Christmas Around the World!” The events were organized by the Hollister Downtown Association, a nonprofit community-based organization established in 1984 to revitalize the Historic Downtown to be the hub of social and economic activity in the community.

Omar Rosa, chief executive director of the Hollister Downtown Association, said the event went smoothly considering how large the footprint is.

“Like all our events, we will debrief to see what challenges we had and what changes need to be made for the upcoming year, but we felt that it was a successful and safe event and that our crowd really enjoyed what our parade participants showcased this year with their floats,” Rosa said.

Before the parade local businesses and nonprofits decorated 35 Christmas trees that were donated by Bourdet’s Christmas Tree Farm.

“We call this our Dec-A-Tree Project, and we worked with local groups in our community to provide these trees to families in need,” Rosa said.

For the first time in its history, the parade included a Spanish announcing stage that featured host DJ Joel from 104.7 The Mix and his crew.

“They did an amazing job in bringing something I’ve been wanting to have at our parade finally come to fruition,” Rosa added.

In addition, more than 100 families had their photos taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Joey Escamilla, a member of the American Legion Chapter 69, created a train-looking contraption complete with a snow machine over his Harley Davidson motorcycle that he and his granddaughter, 8-year-old Enca Sweeney, rode in the parade.

Asked whether she liked watching from the sidewalk or riding in the parade, she said she prefers riding.

“I like seeing the audience,” she said. “It’s more fun and I like decorating the bike.”

Kim Miller watched the parade from near the start with her father, Phil Wolz, waiting for her mother, Karen Wolz, to come by on the Hollister Elks float.

“I like the way the community comes together,” she said. “With everything going on in the world, it’s nice to share the holiday spirit with everybody.”

Finally, Rosa thanked all the sponsors and volunteers who helped put on the event year after year.

“We are extremely grateful and humbled by our community for coming out to support this event on its 35th anniversary,” Rosa said.

Details: 831.636.8406 or email ev****@***************er.org. The Hollister Downtown Association is located at 350 Sixth St., Suite 102.