The scent of fresh pine drifted across Bourdet’s Tree Farm in Hollister as dozens of families wandered between long rows of Christmas trees, debating, measuring and finally cutting down the tree that would anchor their holiday celebrations.

Families can make it an outing at Bourdet’s, where festive offerings abound for holiday enjoyment. Locals John and Tina Bourdet have been Christmas tree farming for about 20 years, with the last decade at their current location on Los Viboras Road.

Co-owner Sam Brigantino said they prepare all year for this one month, doing constant maintenance and weed control, with two full-time employees. Come the day after Thanksgiving the doors open and the fun begins with nearly two dozen employees wandering the grounds helping those holiday tree hunters.

“It’s great,” he said. “Everybody’s in a joyful spirit and everyone’s got a smile on their face and they’re here for Christmas.”

When you arrive you’ll be greeted by Santa himself. Among the 20 acres of trees are three varieties: Noble Fir, Douglas Fir and Grand Fir—all grown in Oregon and shipped fresh to the farm. They also get Silver Tips from the Northern Sierra Nevada and they grow Leland Cypress, Monterey Cypress and Monterey Pine.

While choosing your tree, you’ll notice a nature walk with Christmas trivia. And after you have combed the rows and rows of trees and found that perfect one, you can have it flocked.

Recently married Ryan and Chace Platero were selecting their first tree together as a tradition their parents once did with them.

“It marks the start of the Christmas season,” Chase Platero said. “It really gets you in the holiday mood.”



Bourdet’s also offers a festive sleigh ride that takes you through the farm while enjoying the sounds of traditional Christmas music in a Christmas wagon pulled by a decorated red tractor. There is also a fun play area for kids, food from Little Miss Swiss BBQ and picnic tables to enjoy your meal.