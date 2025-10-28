The Community Foundation for San Benito County this week announced the board of directors has appointed Cassandra Kartashov as the organization’s new chief executive officer. Kartashov will begin her new role Nov. 17.

With more than 15 years of experience in philanthropy and nonprofit leadership, Kartashov brings a wealth of knowledge and a deep commitment to community-led change, equity and strategic collaboration, says a press release from the Community Foundation.

Her career has spanned roles from grassroots program coordination to senior leadership in both community and private foundations, including The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County, the William & Flora Hewlett Foundation and Humboldt Area Foundation.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cassandra as our next CEO,” said Chang So, Chair of the nonprofit foundation’s board. “She brings a proven track record of transformative leadership, a strong strategic vision and an exceptional ability to build authentic relationships across diverse communities. We are confident Cassandra will guide the Foundation into its next chapter of growth and impact.”

Throughout her career, Kartashov has been recognized for championing inclusive grantmaking practices, pioneering youth leadership initiatives and driving innovative partnerships across sectors. Her leadership style centers on empathy, authenticity and courageous decision making, says the press release. Kartashov has presented at national philanthropic conferences and been featured in publications by PEAK Grantmaking and Candid.

“It is an incredible honor to join the Community Foundation for San Benito County,” Kartashov said. “Community foundations are at their best when they empower local voices, serve as trusted conveners and help shape a more fair, just and inclusive future. I am excited to listen, learn and partner with the vibrant San Benito community as we work together to deepen impact and expand opportunity for all.”

Kartashov holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and History from the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa and has completed advanced training in Program Management from Stanford University.

Kartashov will replace Community Foundation Interim CEO Kathy Z. Johnson. The foundation’s previous CEO, Gary Byrne, retired in July 2024.