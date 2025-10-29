Get ready for an evening of music as the Jazz @ Gavilan Concert returns to the Gavilan College Theater at 7pm Nov. 6.

This annual concert promises a night of classic jazz, and local talent that music lovers won’t want to miss, says a press release from Gavilan College.

Headlining this year’s concert is Gavilan College music faculty member and acclaimed pianist Dahveed Behroozi, performing alongside his quartet featuring Joel Behrman (trumpet), Isaac Coyle (bass) and Sylvia Cuenca (drums). The ensemble will present a selection of jazz standards and timeless pieces from the American Songbook, showcasing the depth and artistry of this cherished genre.

Opening the show will be the talented Sobrato High School Jazz Band, under the direction of Greg Chambers. With their vibrant sound, their set brings fresh energy and sets the stage for the evening.

“This concert is a highlight of the year,” says Behroozi. “As a long-time Gavilan faculty member, I truly look forward to the collaboration between our local professional and high school musicians, which results in this annual spirited showcase of talent for the entire community to enjoy.”

Gavilan College Theater is located at 5055 Santa Teresa Boulevard in Gilroy.

For more information about the Jazz @ Gavilan concert and to purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/jazzgav25.