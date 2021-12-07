Community partnership helps vaccinate San Benito County

The power of community outreach support between the San Benito Health Foundation and Youth Alliance is having a positive outcome in their outreach for a healthier community.

The ongoing vaccine outreach movement is a commitment to bettering the community by investing time and resources in people’s wellness. By working together, the San Benito Health Foundation and Youth Alliance are ensuring that our community is well protected and well informed.

The efforts of Youth Alliance are deeply rooted in their dedication and commitment to promoting positive outcomes and targeted outreach to underserved members of our community.

In response to the delicate nature Covid-19 has brought unto the community, Youth Alliance’s partnership with the San Benito Health Foundation answered the call to action to support our local communities’ health.

The collaboration with the San Benito Health Foundation is intended to vaccinate the community’s most vulnerable residents: our youth. With a dedicated team working to reach our youth today, the collaboration continues to show positive progress.

President & CEO of the San Benito Health Foundation, Rosa Vivian Fernandez, enthusiastic about the positive outcome with the support from Youth Alliance, went on to say, “With (Youth Alliance’s) outreach help we were able to vaccinate 91 individuals (79 children ages 5-11 and 12 adults). We look forward to further collaboration to ensure our community is well protected.”

Youth Alliance has always expressed its desire to make an impact in the communities they operate in, and YA is grateful for the partnerships and investments in our local youth.

As a youth and family organization with Covid-19 vaccination outreach funding from the Health Trust, the Public Health Institute and the Latino Community Foundation, Youth Alliance is proud to support the San Benito Health Foundation to directly help our local youth and families live healthier lives in San Benito County.

Youth Alliance is excited to partner with diverse organizations in the community that share the belief of youth empowerment and leadership as the foundation for better and healthier communities. Just as we begin the new coming year, Youth Alliance is thrilled to continue creating new partnerships and supporting the power of community outreach.

Diane Ortiz, CEO of Youth Alliance, a strong supporter of vaccine outreach in the community, said, “We have seen how this pandemic has impacted families and farmworkers in our region. YA is grateful to provide targeted vaccine outreach support for local families and youth. Our goal has been to provide awareness, linkage and even incentives to get vaccinated, be safe, and support our community’s wellbeing. The collaborations between partners like the San Benito Health Foundation, schools and public health are essential to keeping youth safe and having a healthier community.”

The Youth Alliance’s commitment to support the community is ever growing and will continue to support the community that it serves. For more information on Youth Alliance and outreach updates visit youthall.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About Youth Alliance

Youth Alliance was founded by grassroots activists to address the increasing criminalization of young people in need and especially young people of color. YA’s advocacy has led to establishing culturally and linguistically relevant services and social justice youth leadership development programs to support healing, educational success and community empowerment.

For the last 25 years, YA has grown in the depth and breadth of its youth and family programs, community outreach, and training.