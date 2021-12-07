good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
43.3 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
December 10, 2021
Article Search
IT TAKES A VILLAGE Youth Alliance has been working hard to promote community outreach to vulnerable communities in San Benito County since the Covid-19 pandemic started.
Local NewsCOVID-19FeaturedNews

Community partnership helps vaccinate San Benito County

Youth Alliance, San Benito Health Foundation partner for public health

By: Submitted by Youth Alliance
548
0

The power of community outreach support between the San Benito Health Foundation and Youth Alliance is having a positive outcome in their outreach for a healthier community. 

The ongoing vaccine outreach movement is a commitment to bettering the community by investing time and resources in people’s wellness. By working together, the San Benito Health Foundation and Youth Alliance are ensuring that our community is well protected and well informed. 

The efforts of Youth Alliance are deeply rooted in their dedication and commitment to promoting positive outcomes and targeted outreach to underserved members of our community. 

In response to the delicate nature Covid-19 has brought unto the community, Youth Alliance’s partnership with the San Benito Health Foundation answered the call to action to support our local communities’ health. 

The collaboration with the San Benito Health Foundation is intended to vaccinate the community’s most vulnerable residents: our youth. With a dedicated team working to reach our youth today, the collaboration continues to show positive progress. 

President & CEO of the San Benito Health Foundation, Rosa Vivian Fernandez, enthusiastic about the positive outcome with the support from Youth Alliance, went on to say, “With (Youth Alliance’s) outreach help we were able to vaccinate 91 individuals (79 children ages 5-11 and 12 adults). We look forward to further collaboration to ensure our community is well protected.” 

Youth Alliance has always expressed its desire to make an impact in the communities they operate in, and YA is grateful for the partnerships and investments in our local youth. 

As a youth and family organization with Covid-19 vaccination outreach funding from the Health Trust, the Public Health Institute and the Latino Community Foundation, Youth Alliance is proud to support the San Benito Health Foundation to directly help our local youth and families live healthier lives in San Benito County. 

Youth Alliance is excited to partner with diverse organizations in the community that share the belief of youth empowerment and leadership as the foundation for better and healthier communities. Just as we begin the new coming year, Youth Alliance is thrilled to continue creating new partnerships and supporting the power of community outreach. 

Diane Ortiz, CEO of Youth Alliance, a strong supporter of vaccine outreach in the community, said, “We have seen how this pandemic has impacted families and farmworkers in our region. YA is grateful to provide targeted vaccine outreach support for local families and youth. Our goal has been to provide awareness, linkage and even incentives to get vaccinated, be safe, and support our community’s wellbeing. The collaborations between partners like the San Benito Health Foundation, schools and public health are essential to keeping youth safe and having a healthier community.”

The Youth Alliance’s commitment to support the community is ever growing and will continue to support the community that it serves. For more information on Youth Alliance and outreach updates visit youthall.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. 

About Youth Alliance

Youth Alliance was founded by grassroots activists to address the increasing criminalization of young people in need and especially young people of color. YA’s advocacy has led to establishing culturally and linguistically relevant services and social justice youth leadership development programs to support healing, educational success and community empowerment. 

For the last 25 years, YA has grown in the depth and breadth of its youth and family programs, community outreach, and training. 

Submitted by Youth Alliance

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

High School Sports

San Benito High girls soccer team looks to continue momentum from spring season

Submitted by Youth Alliance -
Coming off its first-ever appearance in a Central Coast...
Local News

Get rid of bulky items for free this weekend

Submitted by Youth Alliance -
Get rid of your old, unwanted tires, furniture, mattresses,...
Local News

Bourdet’s tree farm decks the halls

Submitted by Youth Alliance -
The Bourdet’s Christmas Tree Farm in Hollister has been...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Salinas Valley Tribune
Scotts Valley Press Banner
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

San Benito High girls soccer team looks to continue momentum from...

Get rid of bulky items for free this weekend