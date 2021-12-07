Hollister PD: SBHS student arrested for threatening classmates

A 14-year-old San Benito High School student was arrested this week for using social media to threaten to hurt his fellow students, according to Hollister Police.

No credible threat to anyone at the school was revealed during the course of the police investigation.

About 10:05pm Dec. 6, Hollister Police received a call reporting threatening statements made through social media, says a press release from Hollister PD. The suspect, a 14-year-old male, had sent messages to others in which he threatened to harm students at the high school.

The messages included a specific plan as to how and when the suspect intended to attack his fellow students, police said. Authorities did not reveal the details of the threatened plan.

A Hollister PD night shift officer contacted the SBHS school resource officer, who arrived at the campus early Tuesday morning to identify the suspect and locate his home, police said. SBHS staff cooperated with police in the investigation.

The SRO identified the suspect’s home address and responded to the residence to contact the teen and his parents, authorities said.

About 6:40am Dec. 7, more Hollister Police officers arrived at the home and spoke with the parents, who allowed police to search the home. No weapons were discovered at the home, police said.

The student was arrested at the residence on suspicion of making terrorist threats, police said. Authorities have not released the suspect’s name because he is a juvenile.

San Benito High School District Superintendent Shawn Tennenbaum said, “We appreciate our ongoing collaboration with the Hollister Police Department to support our commitment to a safe school environment. The District is grateful for the timely response and resolution to this threat prior to the student coming to campus.”

Hollister PD said in the Dec. 7 press release, “The Hollister Police Department values our partnership with San Benito High School in our mutual goal to keep our students and staff safe.”

Anyone with information about the investigation can call Officer Rene Rayas at 831.636.4330. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call WeTip at 831.78.CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.